DIPR Organises Vibrant, Engaging Panel Discussions As Part Of Youth Conclave At Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today organized vibrant and engaging Panel Discussions as part of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Conclave 2024 at Convention Centre here with an aim to empower and inspire the youth.

The Panel discussions brought together renowned actors, line producers, sportspersons, entrepreneurs of J&K to explore their fields of interest and explore its significance in today's society.

The first panel discussion on Film ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir was moderated by RJ Nitish in which Actor and Director, Asheish Nijhawan; Actor, Mir Sarwar and Line Producer, Atul Vinod Duggal were present.

During this session, the panelists deliberated on the tapping the film tourism potential in J&K. They also spoke about the significance of J&K Film Policy in attracting the major production houses of Bollywood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, during the second session, the

Youth Icons and young Changemakers of J&K like Adil Teli, Chandeep Singh, Sheikh Samiullah and Risheek Kumar shared experiences about their achievements and

journey they have been through to reach this stage. The session was moderated by RJ Rahul.

During the session, the icons spoke in length how they transcended the barriers with courage resilience, determination and innovation in their respective fields.

Later, a scintillating performance was presented by popular singer Jyoti Nooran, which left the audience spellbound.