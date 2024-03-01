Western Hypocrisy On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



As Israeli invasion of Gaza continues, leaving around 30,000 Palestinians killed, most of them children and women, a surge in home demolitions in East Jerusalem has caught the world's attention. The Israeli authorities, seizing the global preoccupation with the Gaza war, have intensified their actions, leaving Palestinian families in anguish as they watch their homes reduced to rubble.

On the other hand, the situation in Gaza, as highlighted by UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths, is indeed a humanitarian crisis of immense proportions. The toll on human lives, the destruction of infrastructure, and the dire conditions faced by the people of Gaza demand urgent international attention and action. Griffiths has called for the G20 members to use their political leadership and influence to help end the war in Gaza.



ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the humanitarian agencies are facing immense challenges in delivering aid, with obstacles ranging from security risks to the collapse of law and order. Despite their courageous efforts, the enormity of the crisis requires a more substantial and coordinated response. The urgency of the situation requires a swift and decisive response to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of the affected population.

But it seems unlikely to happen for now. The hypocrisy of Western governments and the political elite has pushed the purported“rules-based world order” they claim to champion to an irreversible point. The unequivocal backing of Israel's genocidal actions in Gaza, has laid bare the double standards of the West concerning human rights and international law. The West can only attribute this situation to its own arrogance, and there is no way to retreat from the consequences.

It is, however, heartening that tens of thousands are flooding the streets day after day, vehemently expressing their repulsion at what they perceive as Israeli atrocities, coupled with a growing dissatisfaction with Western complicity. Faced with this mounting public outcry, western governments, including the United States, are belatedly adopting a cautious stance of marginal criticism towards Israeli attacks. However, this last-minute shift in rhetoric appears to be too little, too late, as the damage to Western credibility seems irreversibly severe.



Read Also US Soldier Self-Immolates Outside Israeli Embassy To Protest Gaza Genocide 'Can't Describe Starvation': Hunger Grips War-Hit Gaza Amid Ongoing Truce Talks

The desperate need to bring the ongoing war in Gaza to an end is a global moral imperative, and the west, if it wants to salvage its credibility, has a crucial role to play in leveraging its political influence for the greater good. The world's moral failure in the face of this crisis should serve as a collective call to action for all nations to unite in the pursuit of peace, justice, and humanitarian relief in Gaza.