More Than Thirty Three Bcm Gas Delivers To Europe Via TAP, Says Minister

Azerbaijan's commercial gas, transported to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), has exceeded 33 billion cubic metres, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote in his X social account, Azernews reports.

"We evaluated the processes implemented related to the gradual expansion of the pipeline, hydrogen, renewable gas supply, and the achievement of carbon neutrality. More than 33 bcm of gas has been transported to Europe via TAP," the minister texted.

Note that the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, began at the end of 2020. Currently, the transmission capacity of the pipeline is 12 billion cubic metres of gas per year, and it is planned to increase it to 20 billion cubic metres by the end of 2027.

The total length of TAP is 878 km, of which 550 km pass through the northern part of Greece, 215 km pass through the territory of Albania, 105 km pass through the bottom of the Adriatic Sea, and 8 km pass through the territory of Italy.