First Stage Of Khankandi-Baku Ultra Marathon Wraps Up

Laman Ismayilova
The first stage of the Khankandi-Baku ultramarathon has
concluded.
The winner of the first stage, which started in Khankandi and
covered a distance of 83 kilometres to Yevlakh, was Elmir Asgarov,
while Agha Aliyev took second place and Elman Abishov ranked third, Azernews reports.
After the marathon, Elmir Asgarov shared his impressions with
media representatives.
"I want to win because this race is very important. Five years
ago, I could not have imagined that I would be able to come to
these lands. I had set myself the goal of reaching the finish line
at any cost. My overall goal is to cover 380 kilometres in less
than 35 hours. In the next few days, fatigue will speak for itself,
and the pace will decrease relatively. In my opinion, if I reach
Baku earlier than 35 hours, I will be the first," Elmir Asgarov
said.
"I have participated in three world championships in races of
200 and 220 kilometres. Therefore, it is not surprising that I show
such a result. I could even arrive an hour early. The secret of my
success is that I work hard on myself. You have to be strong in
your mind to be strong and persistent. An ultramarathon is like
chess. There is a strategy here, and it is not enough to plan in
one hour," he added.
The first ever Khankandi-Baku ultramarathon is co-organised
jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan
Athletics Federation within Sports Week and Green World Solidarity
Year.
A total of 64 athletes from different countries are
participating in the marathon, including those from Azerbaijan,
Turkiye, Moldova, and Mexico.
Ultramarathon participants will reach Baku on March 4, crossing
the Khankandi-Yevlakh (83 kilometres), Yevlakh-Ujar (84
kilometres), Ujar-Hajigabul (88 kilometres), Hajigabul-Gobustan (70
kilometres), and Gobustan-Baku (55 kilometres) stages.
The winners of each stage will be awarded separately. The
overall winners of the ultramarathon will be awarded the grand
prize.
