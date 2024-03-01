First Stage Of Khankandi-Baku Ultra Marathon Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first stage of the Khankandi-Baku ultramarathon has concluded.

The winner of the first stage, which started in Khankandi and covered a distance of 83 kilometres to Yevlakh, was Elmir Asgarov, while Agha Aliyev took second place and Elman Abishov ranked third, Azernews reports.

After the marathon, Elmir Asgarov shared his impressions with media representatives.

"I want to win because this race is very important. Five years ago, I could not have imagined that I would be able to come to these lands. I had set myself the goal of reaching the finish line at any cost. My overall goal is to cover 380 kilometres in less than 35 hours. In the next few days, fatigue will speak for itself, and the pace will decrease relatively. In my opinion, if I reach Baku earlier than 35 hours, I will be the first," Elmir Asgarov said.

"I have participated in three world championships in races of 200 and 220 kilometres. Therefore, it is not surprising that I show such a result. I could even arrive an hour early. The secret of my success is that I work hard on myself. You have to be strong in your mind to be strong and persistent. An ultramarathon is like chess. There is a strategy here, and it is not enough to plan in one hour," he added.

The first ever Khankandi-Baku ultramarathon is co-organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation within Sports Week and Green World Solidarity Year.

A total of 64 athletes from different countries are participating in the marathon, including those from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Moldova, and Mexico.

Ultramarathon participants will reach Baku on March 4, crossing the Khankandi-Yevlakh (83 kilometres), Yevlakh-Ujar (84 kilometres), Ujar-Hajigabul (88 kilometres), Hajigabul-Gobustan (70 kilometres), and Gobustan-Baku (55 kilometres) stages.

The winners of each stage will be awarded separately. The overall winners of the ultramarathon will be awarded the grand prize.