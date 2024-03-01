               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President: Today's Geopolitical Situation In Eurasia Proves Exactly What We Needed To Do


3/1/2024 3:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “When we were talking about diversification, our position always was and is that it must be diversification of not only supply routes, but also sources. Today's geopolitical situation in Eurasia proves exactly what we needed to do,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku on March 1.

MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107920954

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search