President: Today's Geopolitical Situation In Eurasia Proves Exactly What We Needed To Do

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “When we were talking about diversification, our position always
was and is that it must be diversification of not only supply
routes, but also sources. Today's geopolitical situation in Eurasia
proves exactly what we needed to do,” said President Ilham Aliyev
as he addressed the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council
Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council
Ministerial Meeting held in Baku on March 1.
