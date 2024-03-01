               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Remains Of Child Found In Mass Grave In Khojaly


3/1/2024 3:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, during the ongoing review and investigation in the aforementioned area, human remains belonging to another toddler were discovered. This discovery indicates that the human remains found in the mass grave belong to at least 5 individuals, with 2 likely being children, and that they were subjected to inhumane treatment and physical violence.

An investigation is underway by the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the General Prosecutor's Office regarding the discovery of massive human remains unearthed during the ongoing excavation works in the downtown of the liberated city of Khojaly (near the former carpet factory), Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Currently, the examination of the scene continues to fully identify the human remains buried in the area.

MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107920953

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search