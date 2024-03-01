Remains Of Child Found In Mass Grave In Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, during the ongoing review and investigation in the
aforementioned area, human remains belonging to another toddler
were discovered. This discovery indicates that the human remains
found in the mass grave belong to at least 5 individuals, with 2
likely being children, and that they were subjected to inhumane
treatment and physical violence.
An investigation is underway by the Department of Criminalistics
and Information Technologies of the General Prosecutor's Office
regarding the discovery of massive human remains unearthed during
the ongoing excavation works in the downtown of the liberated city
of Khojaly (near the former carpet factory), Azernews reports,
citing Azertag.
Currently, the examination of the scene continues to fully
identify the human remains buried in the area.
