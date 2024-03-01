President Ilham Aliyev Receives EU Commissioner For Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, who is
participating in the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council
Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council
Ministerial Meeting, Azernews reports.
To be updated...
MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107920952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.