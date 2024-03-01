President Ilham Aliyev Receives EU Commissioner For Energy

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, who is participating in the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Azernews reports.

