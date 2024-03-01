France To Buy 100 Hi-End Kamikaze Drones For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France will donate to Ukraine a hundred modern one-way attack drones produced by Delair as early as this summer.

That's according to the Minister of Armed Forces, Sebastian Lecornu , who broke the news via X, Ukrinform reports.

"As part of the innovation program, France orders 100 remotely-operated munitions that Ukraine will receive this summer," Lecornu wrote.

He added that in general France will order 2,000 such drones "for the needs of our troops and Ukraine."

In a separate posting, Lecornu recalled that France had already handed to Ukraine over 150 Delair kamikaze drones, and ordered another 150 new ones. He likely meant that the first 100 would come to Ukraine in the summer.