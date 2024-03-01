Russia's Overall Losses In Ukraine Reach 414,680

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has estimated Russia's total war losses since the invasion on February 24 at 414,680, including 920 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's defenders destroyed 6,610 Russian tanks (+17 in the past 24 hours) 12,582 (+30) armored fighting vehicles, 10,106 (+36) artillery systems, 1,000 MLR systems, 691 (+1) air defense systems, 345 (+3) warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,794 (+26) UAVs of operational and tactical level, 1,912 cruise missiles, 25 warships/cutters, a submarine, 13,206 (+54) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,611 (+10) units of specialized equipment.

Scholz admits fears of Ukraine potentially firing Taurus missiles at Moscow

The latest data on enemy casualties are being verified.

As reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Force , in the past day, 83 combat engagements took place. Also, Russia launched three missile strikes, 91 airstrikes, and 142 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers.