Enemy Shells Zaporizhzhia Region 200 Times In Past Day, Civilian Killed

Over the past day, the Zaporizhzhia region was shelled 200 times by Russian troops. One civilian was killed and another was wounded.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“A 71-year-old man was killed in an enemy rocket attack on Yuliivka, Zaporizhzhia region. A 68-year-old woman was wounded,” Fedorov posted.

A total of 200 attacks were launched on 11 settlement across the region over the past day.

Russian shelling ofregion leaves two civilians injured

130 artillery attacks targeted Orikhiv, Pryiutne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Plavni, and other frontline towns and villages.

In addition, the Russian army attacked Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne with 52 drones, fired five MLRS attacks on Robotyne, and fired artillery at Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

There were 27 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

As reported, yesterday afternoon the enemy shelled the village of Yuliivka, Zaporizhzhia district.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov/Zaporizhzhia, Telegram