World Bank Provides Additional USD 760 Mln In Ukraine Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 1 (KUNA) -- The World Bank announced an additional USD 760 million in donor support to help Ukraine sustain its critical government services at national and regional levels.

In a statement late Thursday, the bank said that this is the sixth additional financing for the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE) Project, that continues to provide support for the wages for teachers, first responders and emergency services staff, as well as social assistance for internally displaced persons and the elderly.

The new funds raised the total amount of support since the beginning of the war on Ukraine to about USD 42 billion, the bank said. (end)

