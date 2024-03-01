Polls Open In Iran Parliament Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, March 1 (KUNA) -- The voting process for the 12th term of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament) started Friday, aiming to select 290 new representatives and elect 88 members for the Assembly of Experts in Iran.

The polling stations opened their doors to voters at 8:00 a.m. local time for voting at 59,000 polling stations distributed across Iran, with closure scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The voting process lasts for 10 hours, according to the Iranian constitution, however the interior minister, overseeing the elections, can extend it if governors request it.

Over 15,000 candidates are competing in the legislative elections, 88 percent men and 12 percent women, with each group of 52 candidates vying for one parliamentary seat.

Iranian voters will elect 290 representatives for a four-year term in the Islamic Consultative Assembly and 88 new members for an eight-year term in the Assembly of Experts.

Over 61 million eligible voters, half of them women, including around 3.3 million first-time voters, have the right to vote in this election.

Elections are held at 59,000 polling stations across 31 provinces, with 35,000 in cities and 24,000 in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei today casted his vote and urged citizens to vote early in the elections, emphasizing the importance of their participation. (end)

