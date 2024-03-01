QCB Issues Treasury Bills And Islamic Sukuk Worth QR1.5Bn

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued treasury bills worth QR1 for maturities of one month, three months, and six months.
QCB said in a post on 'X' platform that the treasury bills were issued as follows: QR500m for one month at an interest rate of 5.8125 percent; QR500m for three month with an interest rate of 5.8950 percent; and QR500m for six months at an interest rate of 5.9525 percent.
According to QCB, the total private bids in treasury bills and Islamic sukuks amounted to QR7bn.
MENAFN01032024000063011010ID1107920927
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.