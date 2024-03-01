Al Attiyah Slips To Second As Quintero Shines At Abu Dhabi Challenge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah fought back despite an earlier mishap but slipped to second place in the overall standings at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge yesterday.

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Seth Quintero delivered a dramatic performance to win the third stage in Mezaira'a.

Partnering with German co-driver Dennis Zenz, Quintero completed the stage in 3 hours, 38 minutes, and 45 seconds, a minute and 37 seconds ahead of Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi and his German co-driver Timo Gottschalk.

Meanwhile, Al Attiyah demonstrated his resilience by making a stunning recovery after losing close to 20 minutes due to a mechanical issue, finishing only 12 minutes and 51 seconds behind the race leader in the seventh spot.

Al Attiyah now trails the race leader by 1 minute and 10 seconds, with Al Rajhi holding onto the third spot, four minutes and 56 seconds behind Quintero.