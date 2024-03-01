Al Subaie Meets Iranian Vice-President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Nairobi: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met Vice-President of the Republic and Head of the Iranian Environmental Protection Organization, H E Ali Selajjah, on the sidelines of the 6th session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, in Nairobi, Kenya.
The meeting dealt with discussing joint cooperation to achieve sustainable development, preserve the environment, and address climate change issues.
