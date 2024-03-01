Qatar Museums, Microsoft To Enhance Visitor Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to enhance QM's intelligent experiences to facilitate seamless, tech-savvy encounters for residents and visitors across QM entities.

The signing took place at the Web Summit in Qatar where thousands of international entrepreneurs, investors and leaders gathered to connect the tech world and drive innovation.

Microsoft's offerings will include leveraging its Azure services, introducing partners in Smart Museums Experience, collaborating with Microsoft's AI digital center, technological support, exploring smart exhibits using AI, AR, and VR, and introducing OpenAI for innovation.

Qatar Museums and Microsoft have previously collaborated to facilitate The National Museum of Qatar's migration to Microsoft Cloud enabling them to develop new visitor experiences including augmented, virtual, and mixed-reality.