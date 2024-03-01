War Update: 83 Combat Clashes, 91 Russian Airstrikes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the last day, Ukraine reported 83 combat engagements, three Russian missile strikes, 91 airstrikes, and 142 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers.

That's according to a morning update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

As a result of Russian shelling, civilians were injured and killed, while civil infrastructure, including apartment blocks and a church, sustained damage.

Also, the Russians launched a number of Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. The update on the attack is yet to follow.

Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Bolohivka and Mytrofanivka of Kharkiv region; Nadiia and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Viroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Klishchiivka, Novoiehorivka, Oleksandropil, Novo-oleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Sukha Balka, Zhelanne, Soloviove, Semenivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, and Yurkivka of Zaporizhzhia region.

Under Russian artillery fire came more than 110 settlements across Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation remains without significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy retains military presence near the border, performing subversive and reconnaissance missions to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other sectors.

Kupiansk direction: Ukraine repelled two assaults near Petropavlivka and Tabaivka of Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: 12 enemy assaults were repelled near Terny and Yampolivka of Donetsk region and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region.

Bakhmut direction: the defense forces repelled two assaults near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine's defenders repelled 25 attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: the defense forces continue to hold the enemy back near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy undertook 30 assault attempts.

Orikhiv direction: Russia's assault near Robotyne saw no success.

Kherson direction: Ukraine's defense forces hold their ground, repelling enemy attacks. Four Russian assault efforts were repelled on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.

During the last day, the Ukrainian Air Force hit 10 Russian manpower clusters and downed three Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Missile units engaged three enemy manpower and weapons clusters, three BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, two artillery systems, two control points, an ammunition depot, and an e-warfare system.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated his position on refusing to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine by arguing that these weapons could potentially be fired at targets in Moscow.