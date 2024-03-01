CENTCOM Destroys Six Houthi Cruise Missiles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 1 (KUNA) -- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Thursday its forces conducted two self-defense strikes against six mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea.

CENTCOM said in a statement on X that its forces also shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the southern Red Sea in self-defense.

"CENTCOM forces determined that the missiles and UAV presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region," according to the statement.

It added that these actions would protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels. (end)

