Wounded Palestinian Dies -- Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 1 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian who was shot and wounded by the Israeli occupation troops died of wounds late Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Friday
Salah Eddine Shawamra, 26, who was picking wild herbs near the town of Beit Hawa in the south of the West Bank, was shot and injured by the occupation troops, it said in a statement.
His brother Najm Eddine, who was with him, was also shot and died instantly. A third brother was lightly wounded. (end)
