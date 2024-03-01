US-Kurdistan Region Partnership Vital -- US Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 1 (KUNA) -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan underlined the importance of the longstanding partnership with Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The statement came during Sullivan's meeting with Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani in the White House, late Thursday, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan affirmed the US' support to a strong Kurdistan region with a stable economy, it added.

He hailed the role of Kurdish Peshmerga in fighting the so-called Islamic State (IS). He also condemned attacks launched by Iran-back groups in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Sullivan also reaffirmed the US' support for the KRG and the Iraqi government as they work towards a durable revenue and budget-sharing arrangement that strengthens stability, good governance and economic progress throughout Iraq and Kurdistan region. (end)

