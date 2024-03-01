Driver Dies After Oil Tanker Falls In Deep Gorge In J&K's Ramban

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Driver of a tanker died after his vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge on Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Money Morh area of Ramban district on Friday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the oil tanker was traveling from Jammu towards Srinagar.
He said the driver, in a rash maneuver at Monkey Morh, lost control and the vehicle rolled down 1500 feet from the highway.
The body of the driver has been recovered, but his identification is not known yet and further proceedings are underway, the official said.
