Iranian Parliamentary Election Different This Time

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Iranian voters head to the polls on March 1 to elect the country's next parliament and the powerful Assembly of Experts. The result is likely to be a foregone conclusion, given the tight control that the Islamic Republic holds over who can run for office. But the way the election plays out – and its significance – may be different from normal.

Every four years the public gets to vote for the 290 members of the Iranian parliament (also known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly). The parliament is the legislature of the country, and its members are responsible for drafting legislation, approving the annual budget and any international treaties or agreements. It is not responsible for foreign or nuclear policy.

At the same time, elections are being held for the Assembly of Experts , which serves an eight-year term and is imbued under the Iranian constitution to monitor, dismiss and elect the supreme leader.

Despite Iranians being able to vote, there are a number of limitations to the democratic process in Iran. Most notably, all candidates are vetted by the Guardian Council – an unelected body – hence removing a significant element of choice.

Of the 49,000 people who registered to run for parliament this year, 14,200 applicants were approved. This has involved the disqualification of many reformist and centrist conservatives and has left mainly right-wing conservatives vying for posts.