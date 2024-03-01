Brazil’S Interest Rates Fall After US Inflation Update

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil, interest rate futures experienced a notable decline on a particular Thursday, echoing the decrease in US Treasury yields.



This shift was prompted by the latest US inflation data for January, which aligned with analysts' expectations.



The inflation figures suggested that the Federal Reserve might have room to lower interest rates around June.



The anticipation was high before the release of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index at 10:30 a.m., a critical measure for the Fed's monetary policy.



This anticipation led to a brief spike in Treasury yields and Brazil's Interfinancial Deposit (DI) rates.







For instance, the January 2027 contract peaked at 10.10% early in the session, showing a modest increase from the previous day's close.



However, the market's mood shifted with the release of the US data.



The US Commerce Department reported a 0.3% increase in the PCE index for January, with December's figure revised down to a 0.1% rise from an initially reported 0.2%.



January's annual PCE inflation rate reported at 2.4%, marking the lowest increase since February 2021, following December's 2.6%.



These numbers, which were in line with economist projections, were well-received as they met expectations.







Market Reaction to Economic Indicators







Analysts had predicted a 0.3% rise for January and a 2.4% year-on-year increase for the PCE index.









In response to inflation data, markets anticipated a potential Fed interest rate cut by June, impacting the US yield curve.









In Brazi , DI rates dropped sharply, reflecting a market recalibration after the PCE report.









Late afternoon witnessed declines in significant contracts such as January 2025 and January 2026, reflecting market recalibration post-PCE report.









Interconnected global financial markets link economic data from one country to monetary policy and market behavior elsewhere..



It highlights the responsiveness of financial markets to shifts in economic indicators and central bank policy directions.

MENAFN01032024007421016031ID1107920694