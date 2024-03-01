Green Growth: Brazil’S Cerrado’S $72 Billion Opportunity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Cerrado stands to gain $72 billion a year by marrying environmental conservation with sustainable food production, job creation, tourism, and green industries.









A World Economic Forum report highlights the Cerrado's crucial role, contributing 60% to Brazil's and 22% to global soy exports.



Historically overshadowed by the Amazon, the Cerrado saw a 43% deforestation spike last year, posing risks to vital ecosystems and the global food supply.









The Cerrado: Production and Protection" report proposes $72 billion annual GDP boost by 2030 via land restoration, protected area expansion.



This approach supports agriculture while preserving the Cerrado.







Jack Hurd urges a new agricultural model for the Cerrado, enhancing production while conserving biodiversity and securing ecosystem benefits



Proposed solutions include sustainable practices like agroforestry and regenerative agriculture, which enhance food growth and profitability.



The Cerrado's bioenergy potential, notably in biogas, could place Brazil in emerging markets like sustainable aviation fuel and green hydrogen.



Protecting the Cerrado against further deforestation is vital, requiring investments and protective measures.



This sustainable model demands collaboration across the public and private sectors, encompassing policymakers, businesses, and financial institutions.









Patricia Ellen da Silva sees G20 and COP30 as Brazil's opportunity to lead in climate and conservation, integrating food security with Cerrado conservation.









In short, this strategy aims to guide a sustainable Cerrado transformation, emphasizing its importance and the balance between production and protection.

