Lula’S Diplomacy On Esequibo Dispute With Maduro

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.



They aim to discuss Brazil's role in promoting peace in South America, focusing on the Esequibo region dispute.



Lula, not anticipating a quick fix, is committed to fostering dialogue for a friendly resolution.









The Esequibo region, rich in oil and mineral resources, is a point of contention between Venezuela and Guyana.



Escalated tensions arose, especially after last year's Venezuelan referendum supporting occupation, prompting aggressive postures from Maduro.























During Lula's visit to Guyana, he did not discuss the Esequibo issue with President Irfaan Ali, but anticipates it will arise in discussions with Maduro during the CELAC meeting.









Brazil seeks to mediate, preventing the dispute from intensifying in Venezuela's election year.









Lula advocates for dialogue and peace, aligning with Brazil's strategy to maintain South America as a zone of peace.



This underscores the significance of diplomatic engagement in dispute resolution over conflict









This approach signifies Brazil's broader vision for regional stability and peace, underscoring dialogue's role in navigating complex territorial disputes.

MENAFN01032024007421016031ID1107920687