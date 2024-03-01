Brazil-China Consortium Wins Bid For São Paulo-Campinas Rail Link

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Brazil-China partnership secured the contract. They'll develop a project connecting Campinas, Jundia, and São Paulo through an intermetropolitan train service.
The consortium, composed of Comporte Participações and CRRC Sifang, is named C2 Mobilidade.
Additionally, it was the sole bidder in Thursday's auction at B3 headquarters for the 30-year concession of the Northern Inter-Cities Train Axis (TIC).
With no competition, the consortium secured the project with a marginal discount of 0.01% off the São Paulo government's compensation, up to R$ 8.9 billion.
São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas celebrated the auction's success on social media, highlighting the development potential of rail transport between São Paulo and Campinas.
The consortium plans to invest up to R$14.2 billion. They'll construct new lines and upgrade the existing Line 7-Rubi.
In addition, the intermetropolitan train service will begin in 2029. The express service, costing R$64, with a journey time of just over an hour, starts in 2031.
The consortium members bring significant experience to the project. The Comporte Group operates the metro in Minas Gerais' capital and Rio de Janeiro's VLT.
Meanwhile, CRRC manufactures trains and has supplied equipment for CPTM's Line 13.
In short , this collaboration boosts connectivity in Brazil's key economic corridor, advancing regional transport infrastructure.
