NLP Is Expected To Foster The Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Artificial intelligence (AI) in education enables e-learning solutions to individuals. Integration of advanced technologies and AI algorithms into e-learning platforms is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period 2019–2026. Increasing demand for AI-based technologies from emerging economies among numerous educational institutes across the globe is expected to drive the market growth in upcoming years.

Additionally, AI provides feedback to students and facilitators to monitor the overall progress of the course that is likely to propel the market growth positively. Moreover, some of the major factors that is expected to drive the market growth is the automated grading during examination and managing administrative work. Ability of AI to give attention and personalized content to each student at their pace is intended to drive the artificial intelligence in education market.

Segmental Insights

Artificial intelligence in education market is segmented by component, deployment type, technology, application, end user, and region.

On the basis of component, the artificial intelligence in education market is segmented into solution and services. Artificial intelligence in education is expected to witness significant growth due to automated grading and managed administrative functions using AI solutions and services.

Based on deployment mode, the artificial intelligence in education market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. Cloud technology being highly scalable, user-friendly and cost-effective is projected to gain traction for artificial intelligence in education market in the deployment mode segment.

By technology, the artificial intelligence in education market is segmented into machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and others. NLP technology Analyzes large inputs of data generated by education software. This results to increased usage of NLP technology in educational applications to synthesize the generated educational data owing to rise in demand for NLP technology in artificial intelligence in education market. Moreover, machine learning providing customized machine learning experience, identify weakness and analyzing the areas of improvement, and others are projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

In terms of application, the artificial intelligence in education market is segmented into intelligent tutoring systems, virtual facilitators, content delivery systems, interactive systems, chatbots, and others. This segment is attributed to witness significant growth resulting to growing demand for advanced and innovative intuitive method for learning.

On the basis of end user, the artificial intelligence in education market is segmented into higher education institutes, universities, K-12 education, corporate training, and others. Shifting focus of educational institutes towards AI to assist with course recommendations, administrative assistance and career paths for students along with personalized learning, smart classrooms, and the need for quality education is expected to foster the artificial intelligence in education market growth.

Regional insights

Geographically, the artificial intelligence in education market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America as well as Europe are expected to dominate the global artificial intelligence in education market during the forecast period. This is attributed to swift adoption of AI-enabled technologies in the region. Presence of strong educational infrastructure along with rapid adoption of innovative technologies is expected to foster the market growth in the region. Furthermore, adoption of AI-power tools in educational sector is likely to propel the market growth. Moreover, embracing advancements are emerging in the field of AI in education such as intelligent tutoring system (ITS), virtual facilitators, AI-driven chat robots, and others are expected to drive the artificial intelligence in education market in the region.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in artificial intelligence in education market during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

LAMEA is likely to witness moderate growth in the global artificial intelligence in education market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing usage of AI and machine learning to predict risk factors of students dropping out from course. Additionally, the other aspects such as employability of graduates, and other decision-making patterns is expected to propel the artificial intelligence in education market in the region.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in artificial intelligence market are International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Pearson (U.K), Microsoft (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

