Filling Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Till 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Technology has advanced significantly throughout time. Every day, developing economies use a range of machinery to increase output. Filler machines are employed to significant effect for these businesses in a range of industries. Filling equipment places a product into a bag, pouch, or container such as a bin or bottle. Before being marketed, most products are created according to specifications, dispensed in the proper quantities, and packaged in bags or containers. Different types of filling equipment can be used to fill liquids, pastes, powders, and other materials. Filling the manufactured item into the holding container before packing can be a lengthy operation. Filling equipment allows for the precise and rapid filling of large volumes of containers.

Market Dynamics

The Demand for Filling Equipment Along with FMCG and Pharmaceutical Products to Drive the Global Filling Equipment Market

The market for filling equipment has expanded steadily during the past few years. Numerous advantages of the product drive the market. The filling equipment is consistent and reliable. Filling machines can fill more boxes, pouches, bags, capsules, and tubes than standard hand-filling equipment.

The filling apparatus is dependable and consistent. This equipment regularly fills the holding device with the same quantity of material based on variables such as weight, volume, level, and other measures. In addition to being exceedingly user-friendly, the control panels of these pieces of equipment have only the most fundamental buttons. Even the operator's interaction with the machine is minimal. These factors encourage manufacturers in the food, beverage, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries, among others, to choose filling equipment, hence driving the global market for filling equipment.

Furthermore, the demand for FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and other consumable goods increases as the global population increases. Due to their increasingly hectic lifestyles, more and more individuals choose packaged goods. In addition, cosmetics, chemicals, cigarettes, and several other products are used extensively. With the aid of this filling technology, containers may be filled and packed more quickly and efficiently, increasing productivity and profits and resulting in the market for filling equipment growth throughout the forecast period.

The Growing Emphasis on Energy Efficient Equipment to Create Global Filling Equipment Market Opportunities

Filling equipment is powered by electricity. The mechanism is created by assembling a variety of motors. The motor is one of the machinery's energy-consuming components. As a result, adding a motor with a high-efficiency rating might drastically impair the effectiveness of filling equipment. For instance, filling Equipment Co., Inc. utilized Eaton filling equipment with M-Ma Series variable frequency drives to boost energy efficiency in its production facility. These motors are used for several purposes, including operating the conveyor belt and activating and deactivating the filling nozzle.

Advanced motors that are more efficient than those now in use are the focus of ongoing research. This will efficiently control the systems while employing intelligent power management. Using recyclable and sustainable materials will also boost the performance of the filling equipment. Therefore, such concentrated efforts on promoting energy efficiency and utilizing low-power components of the filling equipment would increase its appeal in machines and drive the future market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is predicted to command the regional market while advancing at a CAGR of 4.8%. A significant percentage of the market for filling equipment is dominated by China. Other developing nations, such as India, Indonesia, and others, have been noted as having one of the most rapidly rising markets due to the rapid increase in FMCG product consumption. Some market participants in the Asia-Pacific area are Rich Packaging, Feige Asia, and other prominent players with headquarters in Asia. Numerous significant firms' production facilities are located in Asia.

Coesia's production facilities and research and development centers for filling equipment are located in India, China, Bangkok, Malaysia, and Singapore, respectively. As a result, the presence of these large competitors in the Asia-Pacific market will make it easier to enter the market and satisfy a variety of client needs, hence contributing to the growth of the filling equipment market over the forecast period.

Europe is predicted to have a shareholding of USD 7,522 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.15%. Consumption of consumable items on the European market has increased dramatically during the previous decade. Numerous filling equipment market participants have employed several strategies to increase their market share.

In November of 2018, Krones, for example, introduced a completely revamped Modulfill HES machine. This machine can fill, shut, and also discharge bottles. The new machine has numerous advantages, including enhanced usability, safety, space efficiency, and cleanliness. Consequently, consumers will have access to an extensive selection of filling equipment due to the makers' employment of a product launch plan.

Key Highlights



The global filling equipment market had a revenue holding of USD 18,825 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 27,144 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Based on the sales type, the new machinery section will presumably hold the largest share, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Based on the process type, the automatic section is presumed to hold the largest share, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Based on the product type, the liquid section will presumably have the highest shareholding, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Based on the end-user industry, the beverage section will presumably hold the highest revenue share, growing at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Based on the regional segmentation, the Asia Pacific is predicted to command the regional market while advancing at a CAGR of 4.8%.



Competitive Players in the Market



Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

Coesia S.p.A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

JBT

Krones AG

Ronchi Mario S.p.A

Salzgitter AG (KHS Group)

Scholle IPN

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Tetra Laval International S.A.



Market News



In 2022, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft introduced the cutting-edge sensor-equipped autonomous feeding robot GEA DairyFeed 4500. The new GEA DairyFeed F4500 was created by GEA based on nearly 35 years of experience in the feeding industry. It is totally autonomous and uses cutting-edge sensor technology to minimize feed waste. This conserves resources like time, money, and money.

In 2022, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provided small and medium-sized CO2 capture facilities with a high degree of adaptability, allowing clients to produce CO2 with various exhaust gas compositions, including carbonates, amines, and ammonia.



Global Filling Equipment Market: Segmentation

By sales type



New Machinery

Spare parts



By process type



Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic





Rotary feeding system

Straight line feeding system



By product type



Solid

Semi-solid

Liquid



By end-user industry



Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal care

Others



By region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA



