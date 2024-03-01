GCC Industrial Gases Market Growth, Share, Size, Demand And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ GCC Industrial Gases Market Report by Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Hydrogen, and Others), Application (Manufacturing, Metallurgy, Energy, Chemicals, Healthcare, and Others), Supply Mode (Packaged, Bulk, On-Site), and Country 2024-2032 ” The GCC industrial gases market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2024-2032.

Industrial gases include oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, argon, helium, and acetylene. They are essential components of modern industrial processes, enabling efficiency, safety, and precision across a wide array of applications. They contribute to increased efficiency and productivity in manufacturing processes. They help in maintaining product quality by preventing contamination, oxidation, or unwanted chemical reactions during production processes. They are utilized in energy-efficient processes, such as hydrogen fuel cells for clean energy generation and ammonia production for energy storage and transportation. They are used in toothpaste, mouthwash, throat lozenges, and breath mints. They are employed in the production of flexible and rigid polyurethane coatings, foams, sealants, elastomers, and adhesives. As they play a vital role in environmental protection efforts like wastewater treatment and air pollution control systems for odor control and emissions reduction, the demand for industrial gases is rising in the GCC region.

GCC Industrial Gases Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the growing industrial infrastructure is catalyzing the demand for industrial gases in various production processes like refining, chemical synthesis, and metal fabrication, which represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in the GCC region. Moreover, the rising utilization of industrial gases in processes, such as enhanced oil recovery (EOR), refining, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, along with the thriving oil and gas industry in the region, is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, the increasing use of industrial gasses like oxygen, nitrogen, and nitrous oxide in the healthcare industry as an essential medical application for respiratory therapy, anesthesia, and cryopreservation is strengthening the market growth. In addition, the growing adoption of industrial gases like ammonia in the agriculture sector as fertilizers to provide essential nitrogen nutrients to crops, promoting plant growth and increasing crop yields, is offering a favorable market outlook in the GCC region. Apart from this, the rising employment of industrial gases in the food and beverages (F&B) industry as a sugar replacement in products like candies, chewing gums, ice creams, yogurts, and fruit spreads is stimulating the growth of the market in the region.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Argon

Hydrogen Others

Breakup by Application:



Manufacturing

Metallurgy

Energy

Chemicals

Healthcare Others

Breakup by Supply Mode:



Packaged

Bulk On-Site

Breakup by Country:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

