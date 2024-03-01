Today In Kuwait's History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) --
1923 -- The renowned novelist and explorer Amin Al-Raihani visited Kuwait and was hosted by the Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
1959 -- A law for licensing collection of funds for public purposes went into effect. The law was issued by the head of the publishing department, social affairs and labor, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
1964 -- The Hunting and Equestrian Club was proclaimed.
1973 -- State of Kuwait inked the international convention on preventing marine pollution.
1979 -- Kuwait's three towers, a major monuments of the Gulf nation, have been inaugurated.
1981 -- The Public Institution for Social Security effected regulations for securing old age, disability and illness.
1982 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah approved Kuwait's joining of the UN Constitution for Industrial Development.
1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah ordered formation of a supreme security commission to safeguard the state sanctity in the aftermath of the country's liberation from Iraqi invasion and occupation on February 26, 1991.
1991 -- The first shipment of petroleum derivatives and liquefied gas was imported by land following the State of Kuwait's liberation from Iraq' invasion and occupation.
1998 -- Kuwait University rector Dr. Fayza Al-Kharafi was elected member of the UN council of nations' league.
2002 -- The first mayor of Failaka island, Abdulqader Al-Sarhan, died at 88 of age. The deceased was named mayor in 1962 and worked as an Imam, teacher and judge.
2003 -- Vanguard of Peninsula Shield Forces arrived in Kuwait to defend the Gulf nation from the Iraqi regime's threats. Forces included 250 vehilces carrying light and heavy weapons.
2005 -- Microsoft technology support center opened at the Ministry of Planning with the objective of providing technical support for 54 government departments.
2015 -- The National Assembly television station was launched.
2016 -- ALESCO, the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization, designated the head of Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Foundation, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, as ambassador of good will.
2016 -- The National Assembly approved a government request to withdraw 150 million Kuwaiti Dinars from the general reserve.
2017 -- Kuwaiti jet skier Yousef Al-Abdulrazzak wasa recorded in Guinness for winning the world championship for three years.
2021 -- Minister of Commerce Faisal Al-Medlej ordered formation of the Kuwaiti Consumer Protection Society.
2023 -- Kuwaiti Engineer Jamal Al-Loghani was appointed as Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC). (end)
