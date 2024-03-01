Today In Kuwait's History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) --



1923 -- The renowned novelist and explorer Amin Al-Raihani visited Kuwait and was hosted by the Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

1959 -- A law for licensing collection of funds for public purposes went into effect. The law was issued by the head of the publishing department, social affairs and labor, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah



1964 -- The Hunting and Equestrian Club was proclaimed.

1973 -- State of Kuwait inked the international convention on preventing marine pollution.

1979 -- Kuwait's three towers, a major monuments of the Gulf nation, have been inaugurated.

1981 -- The Public Institution for Social Security effected regulations for securing old age, disability and illness.

1982 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah approved Kuwait's joining of the UN Constitution for Industrial Development.

1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah ordered formation of a supreme security commission to safeguard the state sanctity in the aftermath of the country's liberation from Iraqi invasion and occupation on February 26, 1991.

1991 -- The first shipment of petroleum derivatives and liquefied gas was imported by land following the State of Kuwait's liberation from Iraq' invasion and occupation.

1998 -- Kuwait University rector Dr. Fayza Al-Kharafi was elected member of the UN council of nations' league.

2002 -- The first mayor of Failaka island, Abdulqader Al-Sarhan, died at 88 of age. The deceased was named mayor in 1962 and worked as an Imam, teacher and judge.

2003 -- Vanguard of Peninsula Shield Forces arrived in Kuwait to defend the Gulf nation from the Iraqi regime's threats. Forces included 250 vehilces carrying light and heavy weapons.

2005 -- Microsoft technology support center opened at the Ministry of Planning with the objective of providing technical support for 54 government departments.

2015 -- The National Assembly television station was launched.

2016 -- ALESCO, the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization, designated the head of Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Foundation, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, as ambassador of good will.

2016 -- The National Assembly approved a government request to withdraw 150 million Kuwaiti Dinars from the general reserve.

2017 -- Kuwaiti jet skier Yousef Al-Abdulrazzak wasa recorded in Guinness for winning the world championship for three years.

2021 -- Minister of Commerce Faisal Al-Medlej ordered formation of the Kuwaiti Consumer Protection Society.

2023 -- Kuwaiti Engineer Jamal Al-Loghani was appointed as Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC). (end)

