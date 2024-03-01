Matrix Revolutionizes Video Surveillance With All Color Cameras In Turret Enclosure

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara 1st March, 2024: Matrix, a leader in security and telecom solutions, proudly introduces the Matrix All Color Cameras, marking a significant leap forward in video surveillance technology. Engineered to provide vivid colored images in low-light conditions, these IP cameras redefine the standard for sharper, clearer visuals, especially during nighttime operations.



In the landscape of remote site monitoring, video surveillance plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of both human and material assets. It also serves as a crucial tool for enforcing compliance and boosting overall productivity.



The launch of the Matrix All Color Series IP Cameras in Turret Enclosures reflects a strategic move by Matrix to broaden its product portfolio while upholding the brand\'s commitment to durability and performance.



These versatile cameras excel in a spectrum of surveillance applications, including corporate offices, hospitals, hotels, and residential areas. The incorporation of SONY STARVIS SERIES sensors and advanced lenses equips these cameras to deliver outstanding low-light performance, capturing color images even in low-light/ no-light environments.



This capability not only enhances identification but also reduces false alarms, offering valuable forensic evidence. The cameras serve as visible deterrents, contributing significantly to heightened security measures. From retail and healthcare to education and critical infrastructure, the All Color Series exhibits unmatched versatility.



The product stands out with its revolutionary low-light color imaging technology, strict adherence to cyber security compliance, a robust design featuring turret enclosures, and a simplified installation process. Certification to meet national and international standards, including IP67, CE, FCC, BIS, ROHS, NDAA, and STQC\'s cyber secure certification, further underscores Matrix\'s commitment to quality and innovation in this latest addition to its security solutions lineup.





About Matrix



Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in Security and Telecom solutions for modern businesses and enterprises. As a technology-driven, and customer-focused organization, the company is committed to keeping pace with the revolutions in the Security and Telecom industries.



With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to the development of new products, Matrix has launched cutting-edge products like Video Surveillance Systems â€“ Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders and IP Camera, Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems as well as Telecom Solutions such as Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways and Communication Endpoints. These solutions are feature-rich, reliable, and conform to international standards.



Having global footprints in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa through an extensive network of more than 4000+ channel partners, Matrix ensures that the products serve the needs of its customers faster and longer.



Matrix has ISO 27001: 2013, 20000-1 2018, 14001- 2015, and 9001: 2015 certifications for quality management standards. Matrix has also been awarded ZED Quality Certification, and DSIR Certification for indigenous R&D and Manufacturing. Matrix has gained the trust and admiration of customers representing the entire spectrum of industries.



