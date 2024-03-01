(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hamdan bin Mohammed opens fifth edition of Gov Games in Dubai Festival City







Running until 3 March, event features 194 teams from around the world

His Highness welcomes all participating teams in the event's largest edition to date

His Highness: The annual global event reflects the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid to strengthen Dubai's status as a key destination for global sporting events

“The Gov Games has evolved into a global platform where participants from across the world collaborate, exchange experiences, and strive to improve their teamwork and leadership abilities”

Government of Dubai Media Office – 29 February 2024: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today opened the fifth edition of the Gov Games in Dubai Festival City. With 194 teams participating from around the world, the four-day sporting extravaganza marks its largest edition to date.

Running until 3 March, the Gov Games 2024 is being hosted in partnership with DP World and in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council. The event commenced with high-octane action as 84 men's and 26 women's teams competed in the Battle of the Government category. The contests included a series of limit-testing physical and mental challenges.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said:“The Gov Games has become a symbol of global sporting values, including sportsmanship, teamwork, and community. This is exemplified by the camaraderie showcased by the largest number of international teams participating in the tournament's largest edition to date.”

Welcoming all 194 teams to this year's finals, His Highness praised the expansion and diversity achieved by the Gov Games, which includes the return of 28 international teams participating in the Battle of the Cities. The annual global event reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai's status as a key destination for global sporting events and to integrate human development, creativity, and innovation into all aspects of life and society in Dubai.

“The Gov Games has evolved into a global platform where participants from across the world collaborate, exchange experiences, and strive to improve their teamwork and leadership abilities. They confront tough challenges with a blend of strategic thinking and physical resilience, qualities that are essential for development in every aspect of life,” His Highness said.

He added:“Offering young people the chance to engage in the Gov Games for the first time through the Junior Gov Games demonstrates our dedication to fostering cooperation and cultivating leadership skills among our youth, which are crucial for empowering the leaders of tomorrow.”

Day 1 Results

The inaugural day of the Gov Games saw fierce competition among the teams engaging in the Battle of the Government category, both for men and women. Among those qualifying for the women's Battle of the Government competition were:

Dubai Police with 98 pointsEmirates Schools Establishment with 96.7 pointsDubai Electricity & Water Authority with 84.3 pointsRoads & Transport Authority with 78.4 points



The announcement of the four finalists from the men's teams for the Battle of the Government will take place at the conclusion of all rounds in this category.

International Participation

A total of 194 teams are participating in the Gov Games, comprising 84 teams in the Battle of the Government tournament for men and 26 teams for women. Additionally, there are 28 teams in the Battle of the Community tournament and 28 teams representing various global cities in the Battle of the Cities. Furthermore, 28 teams are taking part in the Junior Gov Games. All these teams are competing in an atmosphere filled with excitement and enjoyment.

The Gov Games 2024 is supported by a distinguished roster of partners and sponsors, including DP World as the Official Partner, the Dubai Sports Council as a Strategic Sponsor, and esteemed Golden Sponsors like Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Damac Properties, and Emirates Post Group (7X), and Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and First Abu Dhabi Bank as silver sponsors, in addition to Dubai Festival City, Home Bakery, Al Fares International Tents, Jeep and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

Building on the success of previous editions, which attracted over 4,500 participants from various government entities, this year's Gov Games is set to further enrich Dubai's vibrant sporting calendar.