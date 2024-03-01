Electric Power Steering Market Growth, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Electric Power Steering Market by Component (Steering Column, Sensors, Steering Gear, Mechanical Rack and Pinion, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor, and Others), Mechanism (Rigid EPS, Collapsible EPS), Type (Rack Assist Type (REPS), Column Assist Type (CEPS), Pinion Assist Type (PEPS)), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global electric power steering market size

reached US$ 28.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-power-steering-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Electric

Power

Steering Industry:

Fuel Efficiency and Emissions Regulations:

Stringent regulations encourage automotive manufacturers to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Electric power steering (EPS) systems offer a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional hydraulic systems, contributing to compliance with these regulations. EPS reduces parasitic losses by eliminating the constant power drain associated with hydraulic pumps, thereby improving overall vehicle efficiency. Moreover, automakers are prioritizing EPS to meet regulatory requirements and reduce environmental pollution. Apart from this, the rising focus on maintaining sustainability is propelling the growth of the market.



Advancements in Automotive Technology:

Innovations in automotive technology are leading to improved performance, reliability, and functionality of vehicles, which is impelling the market growth. The integration of advanced sensors, actuators, and electronic control units enables real-time adjustment of steering assistance based on driving conditions, enhancing vehicle dynamics and safety. These technological innovations not only optimize EPS performance but also reduce system complexity and cost, making EPS more accessible to a wider range of vehicles. In line with this, automakers are seeking to offer advanced driving solutions to individuals.

Vehicle Weight Reduction:

The rising employment of EPS to improve fuel efficiency and performance due to its lighter weight as compared to hydraulic power steering systems is supporting the growth of the market. EPS contributes to overall vehicle weight reduction efforts without compromising steering performance by eliminating bulky hydraulic components. This weight reduction not only enhances fuel efficiency but also improves handling and maneuverability, resulting in a more engaging driving experience. Furthermore, automakers are prioritizing lightweighting initiatives to meet regulatory requirements and meet the evolving demands of individuals.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Electric

Power

Steering Industry:



HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Faurecia SE)

Hycet Technology Co. Ltd (Great Wall Motor Company Limited)

JTEKT Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

NSK LTD

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ThyssenKrupp AG

TT Electronics plc ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Electric

Power

Steering Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:



Steering Column

Sensors

Steering Gear

Mechanical Rack and Pinion

Electronic Control Unit

Electric Motor Others

Sensors represent the largest segment, which can be accredited to the rising focus on enhanced precision and accuracy.



By Mechanism:



Rigid EPS Collapsible EPS

Collapsible EPS holds the biggest market share on account of stringent safety regulations.



By Type:



Rack Assist Type (REPS)

Column Assist Type (CEPS) Pinion Assist Type (PEPS)

Colum assist type (CEPS) accounts for the largest market share as it offers a cost-effective solution as compared to other types of electric power steering (EPS) systems.



By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle

Passenger car exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the increasing need for versatile modes of transportation among individuals.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys a leading position in the electric

power

steering market, which can be attributed to the rising production and sales of vehicles.



Global Electric

Power

Steering Market Trends:

EPS enhances the driving experience by offering smoother and more responsive steering control as compared to hydraulic systems. The elimination of hydraulic fluid and the integration of electronic control result in precise and customizable steering feedback benefits in enhancing driver comfort and confidence on the road. This superior driving experience appeals to individuals seeking vehicles with advanced handling characteristics.

Apart from this, electric and hybrid vehicles rely on EPS due to their compatibility with electric drivetrains. The increasing sales of electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe are bolstering the market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163