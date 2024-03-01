Colt and Versa Networks Mark Major Milestones in Delivering SD WAN as a Service for Customers Across Asia

(MENAFN- Colt Technology Services) Colt Technology Services, together with Versa Networks, has marked new major milestones in its commitment to automating and simplifying digital services for customers across Asia, including Japan and China, with 1000 Versa SD-WAN services being delivered across 55 countries, via automation.



Colt’s SD WAN and Software-Defined WAN (SASE) business is experiencing continued growth, driven by enterprises’ security concerns, cloud migration, demand for remote working and the need for flexibility to take advantage of changing market dynamics. The technology also supports enterprises’ growing commitments to reducing emissions as it prioritises traffic based on application use and selects more energy-efficient routes for non-critical applications. According to the 2023 Gartner® report, the SASE market is forecast to grow from $7 billion in 2022 to $25 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 29%.



“We listen intently to our customers and constantly look for ways to improve and innovate to make their lives easier. Automating and simplifying the delivery of our SD WAN services is a critical part of this continuous improvement mission. Remotely provisioning our 1000th Versa SD-WAN service shows how important automation has become in our customers’ journeys to digital transformation. It’s testament to the strength of our longstanding partnership with Versa,” said Carlos Jesus, Vice President – Service Delivery, Colt Technology Services.

"We are delighted to partner with Colt to deliver these industry-leading automation capabilities," said Hector Avalos, Vice President of EMEA MSPs at Versa Networks. "The enhanced combination of our capabilities and Colt’s technology bridges the gap between an organisation’s business objectives and enforcement of Versa’s SD-WAN network, enabling Colt’s customers to achieve faster time-to-value, reduced costs, and improved agility."



