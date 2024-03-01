KIKC Trainees To Play Sub Junior Kabaddi Nationals

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR – Three trainees of Khelo India Kabaddi Centre Shadipora, Bandipora, Shahid Zahoor, Nazia Lateef and Minhar Mushtaq, have been selected for AKFI Sub-Junior National Kabaddi Championship, which will be held in Bihar for boys and in Patna for girls.
“All the players thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for providing such facilities & platforms,” the Council said in a social media post.
