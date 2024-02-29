Special Forces Raid In Ruwaished Leads To Arrest Of 'Most' Wanted Criminal

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a wanted suspected drug dealer following a raid conducted by a special force a day earlier, according to official sources.

The suspect, named by police as Abdul Karim Ghayiath, was one of eight men who were featured in a wanted list by the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on January 25, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The suspect is tied to a regional gang that specialises in drug trafficking and smuggling,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Ghayiath's arrest was the result of an intelligence operation that“resulted in locating his whereabouts and arresting him following a raid in Manshiet Ghaiath area in Ruwaished without any major incident”, Sartawi said.

The 33-year-old suspect is wanted in nine cases related to exporting and trafficking illegal narcotics in cooperation with international and regional gangs, according to a statement by the PSD.

The suspect is also wanted on charges of firing live ammunition and forming evil groups, the PSD statement added.

The suspect was referred to the State Security Court prosecutor for questioning and indictment, according to a judicial source.



Sartawi stressed that investigations are ongoing and“we will continue to hunt the rest of the wanted suspects”.



Security experts had told The Jordan Times recently that publishing photos and names of wanted alleged drug dealers was a message that the Kingdom is serious about combating illegal narcotics smuggling through its borders.

The wanted suspects, who have multiple SSC convictions in absentia against them, were described by police as very active, armed and extremely dangerous, according to police officials.

The suspects are all hiding near the desert borders and“pose threats to the national security and stability”.

The PSD has warned against aiding, abetting, or dealing with these dangerous wanted suspects and called on the public to cooperate with the security authorities and report any information about them and their criminal activities.