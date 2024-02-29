Ministry Of Energy Says It Takes Measures To Tackle Renewable Energy Expansion Challenge

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has taken several measures to address the challenges of expanding renewable energy generation towards achieving energy security while meeting Jordan's climate change commitments, Amani Azzam, the ministry's secretary general, said on Thursday.

She noted that the ministry's measures include studies to upgrade the electricity grid, moving towards smart grids and finding storage solutions such as the hydropower storage project, for which full feasibility studies have been prepared, according to a ministry statement.



The announcement was made during the first national workshop for the Menalinks programme, titled“Identifying National Priorities within the Ambitious Development Programme for Renewable Energy Projects and Achieving Integration between Energy Consuming Sectors in the MENA Region”.

The initiatives also included following up on electricity interconnections with neighbouring countries, addressing the development of existing infrastructure, and initiating the optional implementation of time-of-use electricity tariffs to reduce costs for certain sectors, she added.

This regional programme, including Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey, which is part of the International Climate Initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action,

aims to promote the integration of different energy sectors and the use of renewable energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The workshop, organised by the Menalinks project in collaboration with the Royal Scientific Society through the National Centre for Energy Research and in cooperation with the German consulting company Guidehouse Energy Germany, aims to select the main themes to be addressed by the programme during its implementation over the next 6 years (2023-2029).