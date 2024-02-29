Prosecutor Calls For Conviction Of 8 Including Ex-Minister In Highway Scam

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

February 29, the second day of ordinary hearing continued in the First Criminal Cases Court of the First Judicial Circuit of Panama against seven people, including the former Minister of Public Works, Federico Suárez ( 2009-2012) for the alleged commission of the crime against the public administration in the form of different forms of embezzlement, in the case of the Arraiján-La Chorrera Highway contract, to the detriment of the Ministry of Public Works (MOP).

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, at the end of the allegations phase, requested convictions for eight people, including the former Minister of Public Works.

So far, the defenses have been made by both the Public Ministry and the MOP. Yesterday, the judge also admitted more than twenty documentary evidence.