Currencynewsbreaks HUMBL Inc. (HMBL), Avrio Partner To Drive Suite Of Financial Offerings Into Global Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUMBL (OTC: HMBL)

and

Avrio

today announced the acquisition of the HUMBL Financial brand, products and services by Avrio. Avrio is the parent of several companies delivering licensed digital financial market infrastructure and services across public, private and digital markets. Arkonis, Avrio's ATS technology, is designed to be used by the operators of private markets that facilitate the issuance and secondary trading of securities and includes a Quotation Bureau, a Transfer Agent, and a Qualified Matching Engine for LP investors. Partnering with Avrio provides HUMBL Financial with the global market access needed to efficiently execute its strategies and scale rapidly in a competitive and complex market environment across stocks, options, crypto, commodities and digital assets, as well as traditional financial products and services that customers would expect inside digital wallets and web platforms.“We believe HUMBL Financial can scale rapidly when provided with access to the right global trading markets, technology infrastructure and licenses available through Avrio and its ecosystem,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.“This is the right home for HUMBL Financial to achieve its global scaling goals, while delivering brand recognition, equity and revenue share value for our HUMBL shareholders.”

To view the full press release, visit



About HUMBL Inc.

HUMBL is a Web3 platform with both a consumer and commercial division, focused on verified profiles and transactions. HUMBL offers consumer products such as the HUMBL Wallet(TM), HUMBL Search(TM), HUMBL Tickets(TM), HUMBL Web Platform (HUMBL) and more. For more information, visit

.

About CurrencyNewsWire

CurrencyNewsWire (“CNW”)

is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies. CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance

To receive SMS text alerts from CurrencyNewsWire, text“Currency” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CurrencyNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

CurrencyNewsWire is powered by

IBN