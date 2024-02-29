Techmediabreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Positioning As Forward-Thinking Leader In Electric Boat Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a global leader and innovator in the performance electric recreational boating industry, was spotlighted in a recent InvestorPlace article titled“Three Electric Boat Stocks That Will Sail Higher by 2024.”“The article calls Vision Marine a key player in the electric boat stocks market, noting that despite some challenges, the company's recent 'strategic moves suggest a promising future...' The article noted VMAR's partnership with 4ocean, along with its expansion into the pontoon market, which shows 'strategic diversification' a move that InvestorPlace says 'could be a game changer for Vision Marine, showcasing its adaptability and innovation in the market,” reads a recent article, which contains excerpts from the InvestorPlace piece.“[InvestorPlace] observes that 'the company's acquisition of industrial tooling to enhance its production capabilities is a strategic step. It aims to support the production of over 10,000 battery packs annually, meeting the increasing demand for electric marine propulsion systems. Despite financial headwinds, Vision Marine Technologies is positioning itself as a forward-thinking leader in the electric boat industry.'”

Vision Marine Technologies strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Its flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. The company's E-Motion(TM) and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat.

