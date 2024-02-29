Currencynewsbreaks Cboe Canada Collaborates To Launch New AGF ETF Series

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cboe Canada

has announced the return of AGF Investments Inc. with the launch of ETF series of

AGF Global Real Assets Fund (NEO: AGLR) ,

AGF Total Return Bond Fund (NEO: ATRB)

and

AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund (NEO: ASMD)

(the“AGF ETF Series”). The three new AGF ETF Series join seven AGF EFTs already listed on Cboe Canada.“We are pleased to partner with AGF Investments once again, as they continue to build out their product shelf and bring new investment mandates and further diversification to the market,” said Erik Sloane, chief revenue officer of Cboe Canada.“It is an honour to celebrate successive launches with a return issuer, further validating our capabilities, best-in-class service and enhanced visibility for investors.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven innovation economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data. Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future. Cboe powers ETF Market Canada, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis. Real-time, institutional-grade data allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge. For more information about Cboe Canada, visit

.

