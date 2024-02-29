420 With CNW - New Poll Shows Voters Want Cannabis Taxes To Fund Housing, Education

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Opinions among adults in New Jersey vary regarding how the state should

utilize revenue from the marijuana tax . However, a recent study sheds light on the prevailing sentiment that most residents do not favor directing marijuana tax funds toward antidrug or law-enforcement initiatives.

The study, which was published in the“International Journal of Drug Policy,” polled 1,006 New Jersey residents and gave them seven alternatives for...

