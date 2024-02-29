Investornewsbreaks Dealflow Events Re-Engages IBN To Provide Best-In-Class Media Coverage For 2Nd Annual Venture Debt Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DealFlow Events has re-engaged IBN , a multifaceted communications organization committed to connecting companies with the investment community through its dynamic portfolio of 60+ brands, as the official media partner for the 2nd Annual Venture Debt Conference 2024 . Organized and hosted by DealFlow Events, the conference is slated to take place on March 6, 2024, at the historic Edison Ballroom in New York City. One of 200+ signature programs created by DealFlow, the Venture Debt Conference is designed to offer financially relevant, high-quality educational content, professional networking, and unique business development opportunities. As the event's media sponsor, IBN will harness its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the conference's visibility through a vast array of strategic tools and influential digital channels.“At DealFlow, we are pleased to once again collaborate with IBN for our March 2024 event,” said Charlie Napolitano, managing director of DealFlow Events.“As the market leader in corporate communications, IBN has consistently improved the outreach of our events while providing best-in-class media coverage. We are excited to continue our collaboration with IBN in March and appreciate their ongoing support.”

To view the full press release, visit

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. For over two decades, DealFlow has created events that feature exclusive networking, education and business development opportunities. DealFlow Events has produced over 200 conferences, seminars and webcasts on a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities. For more information, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN