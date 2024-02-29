Investornewsbreaks Dealflow Events Re-Engages IBN To Provide Best-In-Class Media Coverage For 2Nd Annual Venture Debt Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DealFlow Events has re-engaged IBN , a multifaceted communications organization committed to connecting companies with the investment community through its dynamic portfolio of 60+ brands, as the official media partner for the 2nd Annual Venture Debt Conference 2024 . Organized and hosted by DealFlow Events, the conference is slated to take place on March 6, 2024, at the historic Edison Ballroom in New York City. One of 200+ signature programs created by DealFlow, the Venture Debt Conference is designed to offer financially relevant, high-quality educational content, professional networking, and unique business development opportunities. As the event's media sponsor, IBN will harness its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the conference's visibility through a vast array of strategic tools and influential digital channels.“At DealFlow, we are pleased to once again collaborate with IBN for our March 2024 event,” said Charlie Napolitano, managing director of DealFlow Events.“As the market leader in corporate communications, IBN has consistently improved the outreach of our events while providing best-in-class media coverage. We are excited to continue our collaboration with IBN in March and appreciate their ongoing support.”
To view the full press release, visit
About DealFlow Events
DealFlow Events is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. For over two decades, DealFlow has created events that feature exclusive networking, education and business development opportunities. DealFlow Events has produced over 200 conferences, seminars and webcasts on a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities. For more information, visit .
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN29022024000224011066ID1107919966
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.