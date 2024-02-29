43 Dead, Many Injured In Bangladesh Building Fire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dhaka: At least 43 people were killed and dozens injured after a fire blazed through a seven-storey building in an upscale neighbourhood in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka late Thursday, health authorities said.

"So far 43 people have died from the fire," Bangladesh's health minister Samanta Lal Sen told AFP after visiting the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and an adjoining burn hospital.

A member of the public reacts as firefighters carry out rescue operations following a fire in a commercial building that killed at least 43 people, in Dhaka, on February 29, 2024. (Photo by Munir Uz Zaman / AFP)

Firefighters said the fire began in a popular restaurant on the first floor of the building, and that many people were trapped by the fire.



Sen said at least 33 people, including women and children, were declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while at least 10 others died after being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

