Qatar Participates In 6Th UN Environment Assembly In Kenya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Nairobi: The State of Qatar is participating in the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, from February 26 to March 1 at the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Program in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Qatar's delegation participating in the session is headed by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

The attendees will discuss a host of major global issues, including the shared global commitment to building a resilient and inclusive world, and promoting multilateralism in the interest of environmental protection and sustainable development, in addition to conducting leadership dialogues on science, data, digitization, the global financial system, and environmental pluralism, while highlighting circular economy issues. They will also discuss effective, comprehensive and sustainable multilateral action to achieve climate justice and sound management of chemicals, waste, and sand and dust storms.