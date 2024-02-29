Why Is Zero Discrimination Day Observed? Check Date, History, Significance And Theme

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Zero Discrimination Day is observed every year on March 1 to promote inclusion, equality, and peace and raise awareness about the impact of discrimination worldwide. Here's all you need to know about its history, significance and theme day was first celebrated on March 1, 2014. Ten years ago, UNAIDS had launched its Zero Discrimination Campaign on 'World AIDS Day' in December 2013. UNAIDS is a joint United Nations program on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).Significance and focusThe Zero Discrimination Day was established by UNAIDS ten years ago to advance \"equality and fairness for everyone regardless of gender, age, sexuality, ethnicity or HIV status\", the latest press statement by UNAIDS said to the World Health Organization (WHO), Zero Discrimination Day started with a focus on HIV to highlight how people can become informed about and promote the rights of people living with and affected by HIV.\"In recent years it has expanded to focus on ending all forms of discrimination that impact on quality of life, health and well-being,\" the global health body observed, UNAIDS said,“On this Zero Discrimination Day (1 March), and across the whole month of March, events and activities will remind the world of this vital lesson and call to action: by protecting everyone's health, we can protect everyone's rights.”“Through upholding rights for all, we will be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and to secure a safer, fairer, kinder, and happier world – for everyone,” said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS theme for Zero Discrimination Day 2024 is“To protect everyone's health, protect everyone's rights.”\"1 March this year is the tenth anniversary of Zero Discrimination Day. Upholding everyone's rights is the responsibility of us all. Everyone can play a part in ending discrimination. On 1 March, and across the whole month of March, events, activities and messages will remind the world of this vital lesson and call to action: to protect everyone's health, protect everyone's rights,\" UNAIDS said.

