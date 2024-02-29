Farmers Protest: Punjab Cops Register Case In Shubhkaran's Death, Autopsy Reveals 'Metal Pellets' Inside Head. 5-Point

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A week after the death of the young farmer, Shubhkaran Singh's death amid a farmers' protest, the Punjab Police has registered a case of murder against an unidentified person. The Punjab Police has registered has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when an offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala. The case has been registered against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father. Besides, an autopsy report of Shubkaran, 21, revealed \"metal pellets\" found inside his head. Shubhkaran was killed on 21 February during clashes between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel at the Khanauri border point.A crisis is brewing in Punjab and farmers know itHere are the top-5 updates on farmer Shubhkaran's death:Protesting young farmer Shubhkaran Singh died of a firearm injury to the head, according to the post-mortem examination report, which also detected“foreign bodies” in his head Police to seize properties, bank accounts of farmers over vandalismA CT scan conducted before the autopsy detected several metal pellets in his head. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the autopsy report revealed an injury mark on the occipital region (the rearmost region of the skull) in Shubhkaran's body Protest Update: Diesel, cylinder gas shortage in Punjab amid roadblockDoctors have handed over metal pellets found in Singh's skull to the Police as per HT report. The pellets may be sent to ballistics experts to ascertain the nature of the firearm that was used, the English daily added Singh was cremated in his native village of Balloh in Punjab's Bathinda district on Thursday. His body was kept at the mortuary in Rajindra Medical College and Hospital in Punjab since February 21 protest: Fifth death reported; govt says working to resolve issuesThe Punjab government has given Shubhkaran a martyr's status and has announced ₹1 crore compensation for his family. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said Shubhkaran's sister will be given a government job.

