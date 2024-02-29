From Laapataa Ladies To Dune 2 List Of Movie Releases This Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the weekend nears, one delightful way to bond with family and friends is by catching some of the latest releases at nearby theatres. This week, Kiran Rao directed 'Laapataa Ladies' starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan is releasing today. In addition to this, several other movies will also be released today including Dune 2 and Kaagaz 2.Here's all you need to know about movies releasing this weekLaapataa Ladies: Laapataa Ladies is a story set in 2001 in rural India. It is about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film talks about a time when mobile phones were precious and the internet and technology had not made everything easily accessible. But, Rao said she feels that the story is still relatable. The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script by Biplab Goswami while Divyanidhi Sharma has jotted down the additional dialogues Read: Crakk Box Office Collection Day 6: Vidyut Jammwal starrer numbers slump, manages to rake in ₹88 lakhDune 2: 'Dune: Part Two' is the second film in the action-packed franchise and also stars Austin Butler. It is a follow-up of Villeneuve's 2021 movie, an ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. The film features Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem 2: Kaagaz 2 stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, and late actor Satish Kaushik in the lead roles and will hit theatres today. The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The trailer showcases Satish's seeking justice for his dead daughter and fighting a case for the ban on political rallies. In the movie, Anupam Kher portrays the role of an advocate who fights Satish's case, and he faces life-threatening obstacles during the legal fight. Anupam Kher claims“Kaagaz 2” was the“passion” project of Satish Kaushik, who passed away last year in March at the age of 66 following a heart attack, as reported by PTI Read: Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 6: Yami Gautam's movie rakes in ₹44.60 crore worldwide despite Gulf banOperation Valentine: The story of Operation Valentine movie revolves around the indomitable spirit of Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. In the movie, Varun Tej plays the role of a fearless IAF pilot who is all set to take on the enemy while Manushi portrays the role of a skilled Air Force radar officer. Inspired by true events, the film is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages. Salman Khan had unveiled the official Hindi trailer while the Telugu trailer was digitally launched by Ram Charan. The makers of the film had recently hosted a pre-release where Megastar Chiranjeevi was also present. Lauding the film, Chiranjeevi said, \"Shakti Pratap Singh did immense research for Operation Valentine, and he met so many Indian Air Force officers to get authorized information. Movies like Operation Valentine should do well, and they evoke patriotism in our hearts. Youth should watch films like these. This movie was shot in 75 days and within a reasonable budget. I feel Shakti Pratap Singh will inspire Tollywood directors,\" as quoted by ANI.

Dange: The film is about a rivalry between two friends which takes centre stage at a cultural college festival. In the Hindi version, Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt play the key parts, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu portraying supporting characters. Meanwhile, Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayram, Tj Bhanu, and Sanchana Natarajan star in the Tamil adaptation, dubbed 'Por'. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar who recently said at the trailer launch that,“Creating 'Dange' has been a labour of love. I'm thrilled to share this unique narrative with the audience, and the trailer is just a glimpse into the world we've crafted.”

