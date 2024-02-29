Kadakan REVIEW: Is Hakkim Shah's Action-Movie Worth Watching? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The film 'Kadakan', starring Hakkim Shah and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, hit theatres on March 1st. Set in Nilambur, the film tells the story of the conflict between the Sand Mafia and the Police. The film is directed by newcomer Sajil Mampad, with the story he created and the script written by Bodhi and S. K. Mampad. Khaleel Hameed is the producer of this family-friendly action film. Hakkim Shah, known for his performance in 'Pranaya Vilasam', stars in the film.

Kadakan Cast & Crew



Hakkim Shah, Meenakshi Raveendran, Manikandan R. Achari, Sarath Sabha, Sona Olickal, Harisree Ashokan, Jaffer Idukki, Dinesh Prabhakar, Geethi Sangeetha, Sinoj Varghese, Vijayakrishnan A.B., Poojappura Radhakrishnan, Nirmal Palazhi, Pradeep Balan, Bibin Perumbally, and Fahiz Bin Rifai star in the film.

Also Read:

'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch

The film's crew included Khaleel Hameed as producer, Gopi Sundar as music composer, Jazin Jaseel as cinematographer, Shameer Muhammed as editor, Arshad Nakkoth as art director, Shahid Anwar as associate director, Jikku Joshi as sound designer, Ashique Muhammed as premixer, and Vishnu Babu as visual effects supervisor. In addition, K.K. Ameen and Shuhaib S.B.K. worked as still photographers.

Also Read:

Nikki Tamboli HOT pictures: Actress faults sexy curves in shimmery saree

The release of "Kadakan" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as audiences discuss this action flick.