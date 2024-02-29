ECCO Chairman Appeals To Membership: ‘Attend To The Affairs Of The Organization’

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



13th Annual General Meeting scheduled for the end of March 2024 Sixty-six (66) percent of the registered members are from Saint Lucia

CASTRIES, St Lucia – David Jordan, Chairman, of the Eastern Caribbean Collective Rights Organisation for Musical Rights (ECCO) whose tenure of office ends (2022-2024) is appealing to the membership to attend to the affairs of the organization at the 13th Annual General meeting scheduled for the end of March 2024 .

ECCO, with its headquarters in Sant Lucia, is a not-for-profit organization, which represents music writers and publishers as its members, in the Eastern Caribbean.

As of the end of December 2023, ECCO has a registered membership of 917 members spread over the Eastern Caribbean. The membership comprises 734 male songwriters, of which 153 are female songwriters.

Consequently, males constitute 82.8 percent while females reflect 17.2 percent of the membership. The songwriters in the organization constitute 96.7 percent while the publishers reflect 3.3 percent.

Sixty-six (66) percent of the registered members are from Saint Lucia and the territories are stratified accordingly, St Vincent and the Grenadines 9.7 percent, Saint Kitts and Nevis 7.7 percent, Commonwealth of Dominica 4.9 percent, Grenada Cariacou and Petite Martinique 4.7 percent, Antigua and Barbuda 4.6 percent.

In accordance with the protocol of the organization, the current listing of directors of ECCO is detailed as follows:

Messrs Ezra St. Juste, Earl Valmont, and Crispin d'Auvergne (SLU) were appointed in 2023 and are currently in the first year of their first term. They are not due for re-election at the next AGM.

Messrs, Kendell Eugene, Nigel Nicholas, Bruno Leonce, and David Jordan (SLU) were appointed in December 2021 and are now in the second year of their first term. They are eligible for re-election at the next AGM.

Vaughan Skerritt of Antigua and Barbuda was re-appointed in 2023 and is now in the first year of his second term. He is not due for re-election at the next AGM .

Melissa Moses (SLU) and Lancelot Chapman (SVG) were appointed in 2019 and are now in the second year of their second term. They are eligible for re-election at the next AGM.

Vernalderine Francis (SKN) was appointed in 2016. She is now in the second year of her third consecutive term. She is not eligible for re-election at the next AGM and must spend one term out before being eligible for election to the board of directors. Currently, vacancies for directors exist in the geographic areas of the Commonwealth of Dominica and the tri-island state of Grenada Cariacou and Petite Martinique.

Members and the general public, particularly the consumers of music in the region, are being encouraged to apprise themselves of the work of ECCO in the Eastern Caribbean.

ECCO has its affairs published on the website . Meanwhile, the Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc., wishes to notify the general public that the office has been temporarily relocated to #7 Maurice Mason Avenue, Ground Floor, Unity House in Sans Souci, Castries.

The office hours will continue to be 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. +1 (758) 451-6436: Email: ...

